Politics Podcast: The Electoral College Episode

Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz introduced a constitutional amendment on Tuesday to abolish the Electoral College, and a dozen Democratic presidential candidates are either on board or open to the possibility. In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, political science professors Julia Azari and Seth Masket discuss the origin of the Electoral College, its effect on our elections and the possible changes that could be made to it.

