Politics Podcast: The Electoral College Episode

Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz introduced a constitutional amendment on Tuesday to abolish the Electoral College, and a dozen Democratic presidential candidates are either on board or open to the possibility. In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, political science professors Julia Azari and Seth Masket discuss the origin of the Electoral College, its effect on our elections and the possible changes that could be made to it.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Julia Azari is an associate professor of political science at Marquette University and a Distinguished Visiting Scholar at the John W. Kluge Center at the Library of Congress. Her research interests include the American presidency, political parties and political rhetoric. She is the author of “Delivering the People’s Message: The Changing Politics of the Presidential Mandate.”

Seth Masket is a professor of political science and director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver, specializing in political parties, state legislatures and campaigns and elections. He is the author of “The Inevitable Party: Why Attempts to Kill the Party System Fail and How they Weaken Democracy.”

