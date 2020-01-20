Politics Podcast: The Electoral Cases For — And Against — The Four Leading Democrats

Menu
In this recording of a live show, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew debates the electoral cases of the four leading candidates in the Democratic primary. The team also discusses the concept of electability and whether voters are biased against voting for a woman for president. Plus, Galen, Nate, Clare and Micah play a round of “Guess What Americans Think.”

