Politics Podcast: The Democrats And The Trump Impeachment Question

Michael Cohen’s suggestion last week that President Trump directed him to break the law has renewed questions about whether Democrats should aim to impeach the president. In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew lays out four arguments for how Democrats should approach the issue of impeachment. The team also discusses John McCain’s legacy and previews Tuesday’s primary elections in Arizona and Florida.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.