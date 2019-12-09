Politics Podcast: The Democratic Primary, According To The Early States

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew previews the official FiveThirtyEight polling averages for the 2020 Democratic primary, including how the race looks nationally and in the early states. Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders have both been incredibly steady in the polls, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg have moved in opposite directions. The team also looks back at the 2017 article “14 Versions Of Trump’s Presidency, From #MAGA To Impeachment” in order to gauge how President Trump’s tenure is going.

