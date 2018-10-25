Politics Podcast: The Campaign Ads Dominating 2018

The parties and outside groups are spending billions on political advertising this cycle. In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at the topics most often featured in campaign ads in order to understand what the parties are prioritizing. Compared with the past two midterm cycles, Democrats are on the attack on health care, while Republicans are playing defense.

