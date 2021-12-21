Politics Podcast: The Biggest Political Surprises Of 2021

President Biden’s $2 trillion social spending and climate change agenda is in its most tenuous position yet. On Sunday, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced in a TV interview that he would not support the Build Back Better plan. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses Manchin’s rationale and where Democrats might go from here. They also look back at 2021 to pinpoint the most consequential political events of the year and talk about how their understanding of American politics was challenged.

