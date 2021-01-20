Politics Podcast: The Biden Presidency Begins

On the first FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast episode of the Biden presidency, the crew reacts to Biden’s inauguration speech — particularly whether any attempt to unite the country will be successful — and looks at what his policy plans are for his first week in office.

