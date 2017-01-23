Politics Podcast: The Beginning Of The Trump Presidency

Donald Trump’s first few days as president were marked by executive orders, “alternative facts” and mass protests around the country. This week, the FiveThirtyEight politics podcast crew breaks down Trump’s inauguration speech and chats with contributor Julia Azari about what presidents can accomplish in their first 100 days. Plus, University of Denver professor Erica Chenoweth discusses the Women’s Marches, which drew more than 3 million people across the United States, and her research on the hallmarks of successful protest movements.

Join us at the Treefort Music Festival in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, March 24th.

