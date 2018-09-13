Politics Podcast: The Battle For The Senate Is Full Of Interesting Races

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recording a live podcast in New York City on Sept. 24. Get details and tickets here.

Our Senate forecast is live, and in the latest installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast‘s “Model Talk,” Nate Silver talks about why Republicans are favored to keep the Senate and which races promise to be the most interesting. He also answers listener questions on topics ranging from the model’s coding language to whether polls affect public opinion.

