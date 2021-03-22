Politics Podcast: The Attacks In Atlanta May Activate Asian Americans Politically

Over the weekend protests against anti-Asian violence took place across the country in response to the killing of eight people — six of whom were women of Asian descent — in three spas around Atlanta. The protests also addressed the broader context of anti-Asian rhetoric and violence, which has increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew speaks with professors Jane Junn and Karthick Ramakrishnan about the attacks and how political participation among Asian Americans has evolved in recent decades.

