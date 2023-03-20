Politics Podcast: The 2000s Called, They Want Their Politics Back

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks back at two of the most notable American political decisions of the 21st century: the 2003 invasion of Iraq and the bailout of American banks during the 2007-’08 financial crisis. Both feel relevant today, as the country marks the 20th anniversary of the Iraq War and the government responds to two of the largest bank failures in the U.S. history.

