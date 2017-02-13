Politics Podcast: Tea Party Parallels

As anti-Trump protesters flock to congressional town halls around the country, lots of political observers are drawing parallels to the tea party protests of 2009. But are they accurate? The New York Times’s Kate Zernike joins the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast to explore the similarities and differences between the backlash against the Trump administration and the tea party movement that started in response to the Obama administration. The podcast crew also introduces FiveThirtyEight’s “Trump Score,” a tool that will help track who in Congress is most and least in line with the Trump agenda.

