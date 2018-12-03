Politics Podcast: Something Seems Fishy In North Carolina

The numbers of mail-in absentee ballots in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District look strange, and some voters have submitted affidavits claiming that someone picked up ballots from their homes. Professor J. Michael Bitzer of Catawba College joins the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast to discuss the possibility of election fraud in the district.

The crew also reflects on how American politics have changed since the late President George H.W. Bush’s time in office and discusses two incidents of Senate Republicans breaking with President Trump in the past week.

