Politics Podcast: Some Republicans Are Souring On Aid To Ukraine

It’s a busy week! In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at what Americans think about aid to Ukraine one year on, how the public may respond to Sen. John Fetterman’s treatment for clinical depression and former President Trump’s legal liability in a Fulton County investigation. They also preview next week’s mayoral election in Chicago and ask whether a new poll of Arizona’s 2024 Senate race is actually telling us anything useful.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.