Politics Podcast: Should The Press Respond To Trump’s Attacks?

President Trump’s attacks on the press have reached a new level in recent weeks. On Sunday, he called the press, “very dangerous & sick” and wrote that the media can “cause War.” The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team talks about what the goal of the president’s rhetoric is and how the press should respond.

The crew also previews the last special congressional election to happen before the midterms — in Ohio’s 12th District on Tuesday — and reviews the key primaries to watch that night.

