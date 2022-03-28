Politics Podcast: Should The Iowa Caucuses Go Away?

After the disastrous Iowa caucuses in 2020 and years of grumbling before that, the Democratic National Committee entertained a draft proposal that would shake up which states vote first on the presidential primary calendar. Ultimately, the proposal wasn’t considered at the DNC’s meeting in March, but the conversation isn’t going away. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates which states should vote first.

They also look at a new survey suggesting that most Americans think “The West Wing” and other political TV shows accurately reflect how politics works. And FiveThirtyEight contributor Laura Bronner joins to discuss where public opinion stands on accepting Ukrainian refugees after the White House announced last week that the U.S. would admit up to 100,000.

