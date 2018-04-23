Politics Podcast: Should Ted Cruz Actually Be Worried?

The first major public poll of the U.S. Senate race in Texas showed Republican incumbent Ted Cruz leading Democratic congressman Beto O’Rourke by only 3 points. This week, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team debates whether there’s reason to believe that the race is actually that close. Fittingly, the crew also discusses new Associated Press guidelines for reporting on polls. The team also previews Tuesday’s special election in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District.

