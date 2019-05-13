Politics Podcast: Should Democrats Worry About The Downsides Of Impeaching Trump?

In the wake of the Mueller report, Democratic leadership in the House has continued to investigate President Trump while downplaying the prospects of impeachment. The Trump White House, meanwhile, has so far stonewalled House requests for information from the executive branch. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently said that “Trump is goading us to impeach him.”

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates what the repercussions of impeaching President Trump would be for Democrats. Plus, in a round of “Good Use of Polling or Bad Use of Polling?” the team looks at how the left-wing YouTube show “The Young Turks” tried to discredit a CNN poll.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN app or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with additional episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes.