Politics Podcast: Should Democrats Move Left?

About a dozen high-profile Democrats came out last week in favor of Sen. Bernie Sanders’s single payer health care bill. At about the same time, Hillary Clinton accused Sanders of disrupting the Democratic Party with unrealistic policies during the 2016 primary. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team debates the role that Sanders, Clinton and the ideas they’re advocating will play in the future of the party.

Plus, the crew weighs the risks for both President Trump and Democratic leadership of working together on codifying the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or bydownloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitteror in the comments.