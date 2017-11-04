Politics Podcast: Sexual Harassment And Political Journalism

Over the past month, allegations of serial sexual harassment by powerful men in media have roiled the industry. The allegations have also extended to significant figures in political journalism, including Mark Halperin, the former political director of ABC News and coauthor of the campaign chronicles “Game Change” and “Double Down.” Halperin has acknowledged that he acted inappropriately, but disputes some of the claims. In this bonus political podcast, FiveThirtyEight’s Clare Malone and Nate Silver talk about what the allegations might mean for what political news gets reported, and how it gets reported. They’re joined by Melinda Arons, a former senior producer at ABC News who worked with Halperin, and Gillian Thomas, senior staff attorney for the ACLU Women’s Rights Project.

