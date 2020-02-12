Politics Podcast: Sanders Won The New Hampshire Vote. So How Did ‘Klobucharge’ Win The Narrative?

In a late-night installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacted to Sen. Bernie Sanders’s win in the New Hampshire primary. They also looked at the parts of the electorate that powered former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar to strong second and third-place finishes, respectively, and asked what comes next for the various campaigns.

