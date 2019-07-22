Politics Podcast: Racial Resentment As A Political Strategy

At a rally in North Carolina last week, while President Trump criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar, the crowd broke into chants of “send her back.” That came after Trump tweeted earlier in the week that Omar and other Democratic lawmakers of color should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team discusses whether Trump’s rhetoric is part of a deliberate electoral strategy aimed at stoking racial division — and, if so, whether Americans will be receptive.

The crew also assesses the recently announced lineups for the second Democratic primary debate, diving into who won and who lost in CNN’s televised draw as well as what to look out for during the two-night event next week in Detroit. Also, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recording a live podcast in Detroit on Aug. 1. For more information and to get tickets, go here.

