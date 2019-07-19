Politics Podcast: Who’s Going To Win Pennsylvania In 2020?

Pennsylvania arguably tied Wisconsin as the tipping point state in 2016, according to FiveThirtyEight’s tipping-point calculation. And in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, both parties are already taking the Keystone State seriously. President Trump held a rally there earlier this year, and former Vice President Joe Biden has headquartered his campaign in Philadelphia.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew heads to Philadelphia to explore how politics in the state have evolved since 2016 and what the math looks like for both parties in 2020.

