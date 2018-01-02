Politics Podcast: Our New Year’s Resolutions

Members of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team share their journalistic resolutions for 2018 — things they’d like to do better and ways the broader political media can improve.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.