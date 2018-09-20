Politics Podcast: Our Forecast Is 7,000 Lines Of Code

In the latest installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast’s “Model Talk,” Nate Silver discusses how unexpected events, like a troubled Supreme Court nomination, are processed by the forecast model. He also answers listener questions about how long the model’s code is and where it’s stored.

