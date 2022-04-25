Politics Podcast: Our First 2024 GOP Primary Draft

Presidential hopefuls are already fundraising, traveling the country and crafting their messages for the 2024 election. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew hosts its first-ever Republican primary draft for 2024. (Stay tuned for a 2024 Democratic primary draft next week.)

They also consider whether airline passengers’ apparent eagerness to quit wearing a mask is proof that the polls showing a majority of Americans support airplane mask mandates are actually inaccurate.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.