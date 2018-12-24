Politics Podcast: Our 2018 Politics Awards

In this year-end installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks back on the year in politics and hands out awards for things like the worst politicking of 2018 and most surprising election result. They also make journalistic resolutions for the coming year.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.