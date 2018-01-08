Politics Podcast: Oprah, Palace Intrigue And Nuclear War

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew discusses all the talk about Oprah running for president in 2020, spurred by her speech at the Golden Globes. The team also debates the new book “Fire and Fury,” which raises questions about whether President Trump is mentally fit enough to serve. Also, Nate and special guest Oliver Roeder weigh the strategic value and risk of Trump’s recent comments about North Korea.

