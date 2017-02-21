Politics Podcast: One Month In

The Trump administration is officially one month old. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team reflects on some of the biggest changes President Trump has enacted since taking office, including: new immigration policy, his relationship with the press and shifting political norms. The crew also assesses whether Trump’s historically low job approval rating matters all that much in the current political landscape.

More Politics

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.