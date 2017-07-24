Politics Podcast: One Last(?) Try On Health Care

This week on the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team considers the GOP’s options as the party makes a final push (maybe? for a while?) to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Plus, the podcast visits Earth 2, a world where Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election by a small margin. How different would the political environment really be?

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.