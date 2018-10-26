Politics Podcast: No, The Model Doesn’t Care About The Early Vote

Early voting has begun! In this installment of Model Talk on the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate Silver explains why he doesn’t use early voting data to help forecast elections: Polls are more reliable, given that we don’t know all of the factors involved in early voting. Nate also answers questions from listeners, including which House race he would most like to know the results of if he could only know one before Election Day.

