Politics Podcast: Mueller’s First Strike

Politics Podcast: Mueller’s First Strike

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew discusses the first round of indictments as part of the special counsel’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and potential collusion with President Trump’s campaign.

Paul Manafort, who served as chairman of Trump’s campaign, and Manafort’s business associate Rick Gates surrendered themselves to authorities on Monday. Documents were also made public on Monday showing that a former Trump campaign foreign policy advisor, George Papadopoulos, plead guilty to lying to the F.B.I. about contact with a Russian professor with ties to Kremlin officials.

The team puts the investigation into historical context, and weighs the ramifications for the Trump administration and congressional Republicans.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

Jody Avirgan hosts and produces podcasts for FiveThirtyEight.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Harry Enten is a senior political writer and analyst for FiveThirtyEight.

Julia Azari is an associate professor of political science at Marquette University. Her research interests include the American presidency, political parties, and political rhetoric. She is the author of “Delivering the People’s Message: The Changing Politics of the Presidential Mandate.”

Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

