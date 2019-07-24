Politics Podcast: Mueller Talks

After months of back-and-forth with Democrats, former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before the U.S. House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on Wednesday. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Sarah Frostenson and Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux join Galen Druke to discuss the most relevant moments from the hearings — and whether Democrats achieved what they hoped to from Mueller’s testimony.

