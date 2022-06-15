Politics Podcast: More Trouble For Democrats In The Rio Grande Valley

Republican Mayra Flores won the special election in Texas’s 34th Congressional District on Tuesday, avoiding a runoff and flipping the longtime Democratic seat in Texas’s Rio Grande Valley. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew recaps that race and other notable results from the June 14 primaries.

In Nevada, which Republicans will face off against incumbent Democrats in the highly competitive state this fall came into focus. Four statewide Republican nominees have at least dabbled in “Big Lie” conspiracy theories, including the nominee for secretary of state, Jim Marchant, who said he wouldn’t have certified the 2020 election.

And in South Carolina, Trump’s endorsees against Republican incumbent representatives delivered a split decision. Rep. Tom Rice, one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, was defeated by Russell Fry. Rep. Nancy Mace, who has been critical of Trump, defeated her challenger Katie Arrington.

