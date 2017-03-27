Politics Podcast: Live From Boise

This week’s FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast was recorded live at the Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho. The team talked to Boise Mayor David Bieter about local partisanship, played a round of wonky political trivia and answered audience questions. The crew discusses the failure of the House GOP health care bill in a separate live emergency podcast.

