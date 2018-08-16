Politics Podcast: Let’s Talk About The 2018 House Forecast

Our 2018 House forecast is now live! That also means that the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is resurrecting “Model Talk,” in which Nate Silver answers questions about what goes into the forecast and how it’s reacting to new developments. This is the inaugural episode of the 2018 midterm season.

