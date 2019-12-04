Politics Podcast: Legal Experts — And Americans — Weigh In On Impeachment

The impeachment inquiry on Wednesday moved to the House Judiciary Committee, with legal experts giving testimony about whether they believe President Trump committed an impeachable offense. We review that testimony in this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast. We also speak with Clifford Young of Ipsos about the latest results from the company’s collaboration with FiveThirtyEight — a panel poll (using Ipsos’s KnowledgePanel) that asks the same people about how their views on impeachment are evolving over time.

