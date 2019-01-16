Politics Podcast: Kirsten Gillibrand’s Path To The 2020 Nomination

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Tuesday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that she is running for president. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team makes the case for why she will — and won’t — be the Democratic nominee in 2020.

