Politics Podcast: Kavanaugh’s Confirmation Could Be In Trouble

Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s prospects of confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court changed significantly over the weekend after Christine Blasey Ford told The Washington Post that he sexually assaulted her when both were in high school. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast discusses the political reaction so far and debates whether Kavanaugh is still likely to be confirmed. The crew also looks back at the public’s response to Anita Hill’s accusations against Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991 and asks whether this case will be different.

