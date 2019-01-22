Politics Podcast: Kamala Harris’s Path To The 2020 Nomination

Sen. Kamala Harris of California announced Monday that she is running for president in 2020. In the latest installment of “The Theory of the Case,” the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew analyzes how she could win the Democratic nomination and why she might fall short. The team also reacts to the statement from the office of special counsel Robert Mueller saying that BuzzFeed’s report that President Trump directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress is “not accurate.” Then the group takes a look at what the young left wants — and how it is trying to reshape the Democratic Party.

