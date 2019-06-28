Politics Podcast: Kamala Harris Won The Debate Narrative. What Comes Next?

Sen. Kamala Harris had a strong performance in Thursday’s Democratic primary debate, pressing former Vice President Joe Biden on his record on race relations, while invoking her own experience with school desegregation. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to the performances of both Harris and Biden, as well as other top contenders from the night.

