Politics Podcast: Just How Bipartisan Is Democrats’ Infrastructure Plan?

The Biden administration announced its next big legislative push Wednesday — $2.3 trillion in spending on infrastructure and jobs. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses potential sticking points and debates whether a Democratic initiative should be considered bipartisan if a sizable portion of Republican voters support it, but Republican lawmakers do not.

They also take a look at how the Republican Party is reacting to its recent electoral losses. Oftentimes when parties lose elections, they do some soul searching and try to figure out how to make themselves more appealing to American voters. Democrats did that after 2016, Republicans did it after 2012. So are Republicans conducting any 2020 post-mortems? And if not, why not?

