Politics Podcast: Just How Bad Was That Debate For Bloomberg?

In a late-night installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew assesses the candidates’ performances in the Nevada debate. The candidates were more adversarial than in past debates, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg struggled while fielding attacks from Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

