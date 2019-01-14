Politics Podcast: Julian Castro’s Path To The 2020 Nomination

Julian Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio mayor and a former secretary of housing and urban development, announced his candidacy for president on Saturday. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team debates what his seemingly long-shot path to the Democratic nomination could look like. The crew also lays out a rubric for evaluating candidate strengths and weaknesses and discusses the political situation that has kept the government partially shut down for a record amount of time.

