Politics Podcast: Joe Biden’s Path To The Democratic Nomination

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced his candidacy for president on Thursday. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew discusses how he could win the Democratic nomination and also why he might come up short. A core question for his campaign will be whether he runs as a consensus candidate or as a factional candidate, relying on the older and more moderate part of the Democratic Party.

Also, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recording a live podcast in Houston on May 8. Find more information and tickets here.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN app or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with additional episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.