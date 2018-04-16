Politics Podcast: James Comey Has A Lot To Say. Is Any Of It New?

Former F.B.I. Director James Comey has a lot to say about President Trump and the 2016 presidential election in his new book. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew sorts through which, if any, of his revelations are new or meaningful.

The team also discusses the U.S. airstrikes in Syria and looks at what the public thinks of U.S. humanitarian intervention. Then they discuss whether House Speaker Paul Ryan’s decision not to run for reelection will affect Republican prospects in the midterms.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the "play" button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform.

