Politics Podcast: It’s Already Time To Keep An Eye On 2022 Primaries

Although the 2022 midterms are over a year from now, the primaries in about a dozen states are already less than a year away, and the field of candidates lining up to compete for a nomination is growing in key races. Handfuls of Democrats are vying to replace retiring Republican Sens. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Richard Burr of North Carolina. Likewise, several Republicans are eager to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio and oust Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at how some of the most competitive primaries are shaping up.

They also ask whether a recent poll suggesting that about 15 percent of Americans believe in the QAnon conspiracy theory is a “good or bad use of polling.” And they follow up on a conversation about how Americans rate their ability to fight wild animals in a YouGov poll, this time with data from the U.K.

CORRECTION (June 2, 2021, 6:45 a.m.): An earlier version of this summary misspelled Rep. Liz Cheney’s surname.