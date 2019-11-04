Politics Podcast: The Races We’re Watching On Election Day 2019

Tomorrow is Election Day, and FiveThirtyEight will be watching competitive races in a number of states. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the governors races in Kentucky and Mississippi and the state legislative elections in Virginia.

Next, the team takes a look at the latest in the Democratic primary, including former Rep. Beto O’Rourke dropping out of the race and Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s stagnation in national polls.

Finally, the crew introduces a new segment called “Impeachment Data Point of the Week.”

