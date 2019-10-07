Politics Podcast: Is Ukraine Getting Worse For Trump?

It’s now been almost two weeks since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry. In the past week, the House began taking testimony, at least one more whistleblower came forward, and FiveThirtyEight launched our impeachment polling tracker. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew takes a look at what’s happened over the past week and whether public opinion is still evolving.

The team also discusses former Vice President Joe Biden’s position in the Democratic primary, especially his standing with black voters.

