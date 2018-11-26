Politics Podcast: Is Trump’s Border Crisis Manufactured?

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents fired tear gas at Central American migrants who ran toward the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday. The agency also temporarily closed the border crossing near San Diego. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew puts the current situation at the border in context and asks how much it is affecting American politics. They also preview the final U.S. Senate election of 2018, which is taking place in Mississippi on Tuesday. The race between Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy is highlighting fault lines on race and geography in the South.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.